Red Sox Rumors: Jordan Montgomery optimism, Jorge Soler buzz, bullpen upgrades

By Curt Bishop
Red Sox Rumors: Bullpen upgrades
The Boston Red Sox endured a rocky finish in 2023, falling to last place in the AL East with a record of 78-84.
A big part of Boston's struggles in 2023 were due to the fact that they were thin on pitching. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox are unlikely to be in the mix for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, the top remaining free agent starting pitchers... But more on Montgomery a bit later.
However, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com notes that this doesn't mean the Red Sox won't add more pitching. In fact, they are said to be in touch with two relievers, those being Ryne Stanek and Jakob Junis.
Junis might be a good fit for the Red Sox since he's capable of both starting and coming out of the bullpen. Boston could use upgrades in their rotation and in their relief. It's also interesting to note that Junis has connections in the Red Sox organization, namely pitching coach and former closer Andrew Bailey, who he worked with in San Francisco.
Junis' younger brother, Noah, was also recently hired as the bullpen coach for Boston's Triple-A affiliate.
Stanek could be a fit in the back end of the Red Sox bullpen. Boston already has Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber. and others in their 'pen. But Stanek is a high-leverage arm that could strengthen the Red Sox' core of relievers.
Cotillo notes that because of Jansen, Martin, and Schreiber in the back end of the bullpen and other options such as Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, and Josh Winckowski, Stanek's fit isn't exactly clear. But a trade involving Jansen could potentially open the door for the Red Sox to pursue the former Houston Astros stalwart.
The veteran right-hander posted a 4.09 ERA in 2023 with the Astros.