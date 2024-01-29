Red Sox Rumors: Jordan Montgomery optimism, Jorge Soler buzz, bullpen upgrades
- Potential bullpen moves
- Jorge Soler fit
- Jordan Montgomery chances
By Curt Bishop
Red Sox Rumors: Jorge Soler buzz
In addition to bullpen help, the Red Sox are looking for some power on the offensive side.
One potential fit for the Sox is veteran slugger and 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler. Buster Olney of ESPN notes that after Soler opted out of the remaining years of his deal with the Miami Marlins, he may be looking for a multi-year deal.
Olney also listed the Red Sox as a potential fit.
The Red Sox may be losing Adam Duvall in free agency. Justin Turner may be on his way out as well. They added Tyler O'Neill in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, but they traded Alex Verdugo to their archrivals, the New York Yankees. With that in mind, they could still be in the mix for outfield help.
Soler would give them a middle-of-the-order presence at an affordable price as they try to bounce back from a difficult 2023 season. He posted a 1.080 OPS against left-handed pitchers last season, so he could be a good fit for Boston since the vast majority of their outfielders are left-handed hitters.
Soler could help balance things out in the outfield for the Red Sox.