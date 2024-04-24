Justice is served: Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back
After years of waiting and lobbying, Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back and the reaction is celebratory.
After containing Emperor Grumm in the season finale of Power Rangers SPD, Shadow Ranger Doggie Cruger proclaimed "Justice is Served." Reggie Bush says amen.
The former USC running back was informed Wednesday Morning that his Heisman Trophy — which he earned after the 2005 season and was ultimately vacated — is now being returned to him following a decision from the Heisman Trust.
As a result of this decision, USC will now officially have eight Heisman Trophies, breaking the tie with several teams across the country that have seven (Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame). Additionally, a replica will return to USC and Bush will again be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, beginning in the 2024 season.
Bush released a statement on the decision, citing his excitement to receive his trophy back and looking to move forward after a rough ordeal:
"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family, I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."
The Heisman Trust also released their own statement.
Social media was set ablaze following the decision, with comments largely centered around "It's About Time," largely due to the lobbying from past winners including Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Bush's former teammate Matt Leinart.
The trophy was taken away following the sanctions of Bush receiving improper benefits during his USC career that ultimately saw wins be vacated including the 2004 National championship (though the Associated Press still says USC was the champion).
In making this decision, The Heisman Trust acknowledged the impact of the 2021 Supreme Court ruling in the Alston case against the NCAA, highlighting how this ruling brought into question the legality of the NCAA's amateurism model and paved the way for potential compensation for student-athletes.
Additionally, outside pressure, including Manziel saying on the Club Shay Shay podcast that he would skip the Heisman Trophy ceremony until Bush's trophy was returned. Johnny Football is likely getting ready to go back and celebrate now.
Mission accomplished. The trophy is coming home. The only question now is, what does Reggie Bush do with the trophy and how many pictures is he going to take with it now that he's got it back? Regardless, he has it back and he can enjoy it. Justice has been served.