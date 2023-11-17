Ridiculous former Browns QB wants in on Deshaun Watson replacement turf
Robert Griffin III wants in on the Cleveland Browns' QB job. Sigh...
The Cleveland Browns face a QB dilemma following the news that Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Watson managed six starts in the 2023 campaign, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Watson has generally underperformed relative to his massive $230 million contract, but he's better than Cleveland's alternatives. Veteran P.J. Walker has appeared in five games, including two starts as Watson's backup this season. He boasts a 49.0 percent completion rate with one touchdown, five interceptions, and two fumbles. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has made three appearances (one start) with a 54.1 percent completion rate, zero touchdowns, three interceptions, and one fumble.
The Browns are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Joe Flacco is working out with the team this week, but it's difficult to express confidence in the 38-year-old. The Browns don't have anybody remotely approaching Flacco's résumé on the roster — 2013 Super Bowl MVP, with 15 years of NFL experience under his belt — but he offers limited upside. Flacco appeared in five games (four starts) for the New York Jets last season, posting a 1-3 record with a 57.6 percent completion rate, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
For now, the Browns appear content (or at least committed) to rolling the dice on Thompson-Robinson's development. Cleveland is 6-3 with a clear path to wild card contention, but given Walker's ineffectiveness as the veteran in the QB room, the Browns will gamble on upside and hope that DTR can settle into a rhythm with fewer turnovers and more explosive, dual-threat playmaking.
That said, if the Browns do want to sign a veteran from the street, one former Cleveland QB is tossing his hat in the mix...
Robert Griffin III makes pitch to replace Deshaun Watson for second-place Browns
That's right. Robert Griffin III, the former No. 2 pick turned media personality, wants the Browns to sign him as Watson's replacement.
"The Browns should sign me as their starting QB. At 33 years old, I understand the game better than I ever have in my entire career... Deshaun Watson went 14-for-14 in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens, and he used his legs to go out and scramble and extend plays. Of those 14 passes, there weren't really any of them that were $230 million worthy passes. All they needed him to do was manage the game... I can do that!"
That is a bold statement from Griffin, who is essentially knocking Watson to make the point that he, too, can make simple plays. Griffin touts his experience and his quick learning, as well as his elite speed and his ability to throw the ball "80 yards." Apparently, he has been training weekly like a normal NFL QB, patiently waiting for an opportunity.
While Griffin has surely been training for another NFL job, that doesn't mean the Browns should offer it to him. There's a reason Griffin hasn't played NFL football since 2020, and it's not solely related to a checkered injury history. His 43-to-30 career TD-to-interception ratio belies a serious turnover problem, and Griffin's supposed 80-yard cannon never amounted to more than 6.0 yards per attempt after the 2014 season.
Maybe Griffin is healthier than ever, and he probably has some veteran wisdom to impart on a young dual-threat QB like DTR (in a notable moment of ego-checking, Griffin did say the Browns should hire him to be DTR's backup if the rookie is named starter). But, based on the evidence at hand, it's hard to justify signing Griffin over a player like Flacco or simply riding out the season with DTR and Walker. If nothing else, they're familiar with Kevin Stefanski's playbook.
Griffin has a winning personality and he absolutely knows the game, but he shouldn't be the Browns' next starting QB during Watson's rehab stint.