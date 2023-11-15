Browns make shocking choice at QB ahead of highly-anticipated Steelers rematch
Quarterback changes with the Cleveland Browns are nothing new. This season, the position for Kevin Stefanski has been very unsteady. Despite all that, the team is very much in the AFC North title race this season. A club that finished 7-10 a year ago owns a 6-3 record and is coming off a thrilling 33-31 come-from-behind win at Baltimore.
Five of the team’s six victories have come with Deshaun Watson in the starting lineup. However, he’s had his problems staying healthy this season.
Early on Wednesday came the stunning news that the seven-year pro is done for the remainder of 2023.
The Browns renew acquaintances with the Steelers on Sunday at Cleveland. Back in Week 2 on a Monday night at Pittsburgh, Cleveland’s defense kept Mike Tomlin’s club in check. However, the Steelers’ defense forced four turnovers that night. Watson was victimized for a pick-six early in the game. In the fourth quarter, he was stripped-sacked by T.J. Watt, who ran the fumble back for a touchdown. It was the difference in a 26-22 loss for the Browns.
Two weeks later, Watson was out and Cleveland’s starting quarterback was rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson when the club hosted the Ravens. The fifth-round pick from UCLA had a forgettable debut. He connected on 19-of-36 passes for 121 yards, was sacked four times, fumbled once and was intercepted three times in an ugly 28-3 loss. The Browns’ offense totaled a mere 166 yards.
Browns make stunning decision with Deshaun Watson replacement
After their off-week, the club turned to P.J. Walker. He was the starter for two of the next three games, including the upset of the 49ers. He replaced Watson early in the game at Indianapolis in Week 7 and led a game-winning drive but came up short in a 24-20 loss at Seattle in Week 8. Watson has started the last two games, both wins, but now the team has to make another change.
Surprise?
Here’s the bottom line. Only the Baltimore Ravens are averaging more rushing yards per game than Stefanski’s club. With Nick Chubb out, the Browns’ 1-2 punch is Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. In Week 2 at Pittsburgh, the former had 106 of the club’s 198 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, Walker and Thompson-Robinson have combined for one touchdown pass and eight interceptions. The score came courtesy of Walker, who has five of those picks and one loss fumble. Is it possible that both of these quarterbacks make an appearance on Sunday?