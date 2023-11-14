2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
Three division leaders, the Dolphins, Chiefs and Eagles, sat out Week 10. While there was plenty of star power sidelined, it was a week full of thrilling finishes. All told, six of the 14 games played this week were won with a field goal on the final play of the contest. Some of those last-second results had a great effect on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, with some big changes near the top of the list.
Along with this week’s rankings comes a midseason grade for the team’s performance to date this year. The mark is based on the team’s performance to date and combined with preseason expectations.
A Giants’ team that has already lost as many games as it did all last season was in Dallas hoping to avoid the season sweep. The club’s disastrous year continued at AT&T Stadium, this time with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito getting the start. The bigger issue was New York’s defensive unit, which was embarrassed to the tune of 640 total yards. In two outings vs. the Cowboys this season, Brian Daboll’s squad was torched by a combined score of 89-17.
How bad has Daboll’s club been on offense? The Giants are dead last in total offense, passing yards per game and points per contest. The team’s offensive unit has scored 11 touchdowns, two fewer than Raheem Mostert and Christian McCaffrey. Big Blue has a morbid minus-148 point differential. It’s possible that things could get worse.
Midseason Grade: D-
Bill Belichick’s club was the home team when they battled the Colts in Frankfurt. The Patriots had dropped their last seven games vs. non-AFC East teams going into this match-up. This was a snoozer, but with 1:52 to play, Mac Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. He drove the club from its own 14-yard-line to its own 40. With a first down and 36 seconds remaining, Zappe faked a spike and then threw the ball to Colts’ safety Rodney Thomas.
A franchise that reeled off 19 straight winning campaigns would now have to run the table to avoid a third losing season in four years. The Patriots have Week 11 off and it will be interesting to see who the club’s starting quarterback is when it returns. There’s a lot of heat surrounding Belichick and some of it is very understandable.
Midseason Grade: D
It was a short week for the Panthers, who were in the Windy City on Thursday night. Frank Reich’s club got off to a good start. Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned a Bears’ punt 79 yards for a score in the first quarter. However, Carolina settled for a pair of field goals the rest of the evening and gained only 213 total yards. The Panthers ran for only 43 yards on 16 tries. Meanwhile, the defense gave up 133 yards rushing and finished with zero sacks and takeaways.
This was a club that won four of its final six games a year ago. To date, none of that has carried over into this season. Injuries have played a part in some of the team’s defensive struggles. The offense has totaled only 12 touchdowns in nine games. It is safe to say that it has been an underwhelming start to the Reich Era in Carolina.
Midseason Grade: D+
For the first time since he became head coach, Jonathan Gannon’s starting quarterback would be Kyler Murray. It took the first overall pick in the 2019 draft a little time to get warm, but he saved his best for late in the game. There were no TD passes and one interception, but he threw for 249 yards and ran six times for 33 yards and a score. Down by a point with 2:33 to play, he drove the club 70 yards and Matt Prater hit the game-winning kick.
Expectations for this team entering 2023 weren’t very high. Gannon’s team has played hard but this is not the most talented of clubs. The return of Murray was obviously a big boost but the Cardinals have not won a road game this season (0-5) and Arizona is 0-3 vs. divisional rivals. The club has dug itself too big of a hole this year.