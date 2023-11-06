2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
It was a slate that includes two battles between division leaders, a 2022 AFC Divisional Playoffs rematch and a renewal of a long time NFC East rivalry. Not bad considering the formidable Lions, Jaguars and 49ers were among the four teams (along with the Broncos) off in Week 9.
The Philadelphia Eagles survived the visiting Dallas Cowboys and have managed to hang on to the No. 1 spot in the NFL Power Rankings once again. However, there’s a team located a bit south of the City of Brotherly Love that is on a serious four-game roll.
Obviously, Josh Dobbs (dealt to the Vikings) would not be the starter for Jonathan Gannon’s team as the Cardinals were in Cleveland. Rookie Clayton Tune got the nod vs. the fearsome Browns’ defense. Arizona ran 48 offensive plays and gained 58 yards. The Cards rushed for 41 yards. Tune was sacked seven times for 41 yards in losses.
Those 58 total yards was one yard less than an Amari Cooper reception (59) given up by Gannon’s defense late in the third quarter. The Cardinals host the Falcons this Sunday. Is it time for Kyler Murray to make his return?
It was a horrible day in Las Vegas for a team in the midst of a forgettable season. The Giants were humbled by the Raiders on Sunday. Daniel Jones returned to the starting lineup and hit on just 4-of-9 passes for 25 yards. He was sacked twice before leaving in the second quarter. Jones may have suffered a torn ACL (via Ian Rapoport).
Enter rookie Tommy DeVito, who threw for 175 yards and the Giants’ only touchdown. He also served up a pair of interceptions and was sacked six times. Brian Daboll’s team has been outscored a combined 217-101 this season.
Frank Reich got his first win last week as the Panthers said coach and now faced his former team as the Colts were in Charlotte. Carolina was unable to build on the momentum of last Sunday’s last-second victory over the Texans. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young wound up throwing two scoring passes to Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore II.
The Panthers managed only 275 total yards but actually outgained Indianapolis. Carolina’s defense gave up only 198 yards, including just 78 yards rushing. It was the one encouraging thing about the Panthers’ performance.
It was arguably the most disappointing loss of 2023, and that’s saying something. New England brought a Top-10 defense into Sunday’s clash with the Commanders. However, they let Washington move the football up and down the field. The Patriots allowed 432 total yards and Ron Rivera’s team converted 9-of-17 third down attempts.
Bill Belichick’s team managed a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and never saw the end zone again. Entering Monday night, New England is dead last in the AFC East and has yet to beat a team outside of the division (0-5).