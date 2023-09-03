Rodgers was Right: Randall Cobb hit with hefty fine for blindside block
New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb was given a large fine for a blindside hit in the preseason, just like quarterback Aaron Rodgers predicted.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets have high expectations heading into the NFL season for the first time in a long time. That is due in part to their trade acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers brought along some of his former Packers teammates, including wide receiver Randall Cobb, as the team looks to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969.
Last weekend, Rodgers took part in the preseason for the first time this summer to get ready for the upcoming campaign. Facing off against the New York Giants, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but there was also some drama involved. Besides Rodgers and Giants defensive lineman Jihad Ward, Cobb received a penalty for a blindside hit on defensive back Bobby McCain. The hit caused McCain to pick up a concussion.
In the huddle after the hit, Rodgers teased Cobb, saying he "lost all of his f*****g training camp money" for the hit. Cobb said he "blacked out" and that he hadn't "hit anybody in a while." This conversation was picked up on HBO's "Hard Knocks" special.
As it turns out, Rodgers' prediction of a fine was correct.
Jets: Randall Cobb receives huge fine for blindside hit on Giants defensive back Bobby McCain
On Saturday, the NFL issued Cobb a $13,889 fine for unnecessary roughness, specifically, an illegal blindside block.
This offseason, Cobb signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Jets, which includes $250,000 fully guaranteed and a $250,000 signing bonus, per Spotrac.
Circling back to the Rodgers-Ward beef, the Giants' defensive lineman accused the Jets of laughing at the hit that caused McCain to enter concussion protocol, saying that it "pissed off" the Giants. Rodgers responded to the accusations, saying that Ward was "making s**t up."
The preseason "Snoopy Bowl" matchup is not the only time that the Giants and Jets will face off this year. The two teams are scheduled to face off in Week 8. With both teams sharing MetLife Stadium, the Giants will serve as the designated home team.