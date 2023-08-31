Aaron Rodgers has one last NSFW critique for Giants player he hasn't heard of
Aaron Rodgers denied that the New York Jets were laughing at an injured Giants player during the team's final preseason game.
By Mark Powell
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one final critique for New York Giants defensive player Jihad Ward.
'Hard Knocks', which features the Jets this preseason, showed Rodgers and the Jets huddle laughing about a blindside block made by wide receiver Randall Cobb. That block injured a Giants defender, who suffered an injury on the play. However, it's impossible to know if the Jets were aware of the injury when they huddled up. Surely they were not encouraging that type of play.
"Everybody going to get pissed off at that. The whole team was pissed off, you know what I'm saying?" Ward said. "It's preseason and all that stuff and you're going to do some reaction like that? It's cool, though. That's how they roll. I think we play them soon, it is what it is."
Rodgers responded to that accusation by Ward, saying that he's just "making s--t up."
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers claims he wasn't laughing at injured Giants player
Rodgers and Ward were shown arguing during the game on 'Hard Knocks', with Rodgers saying that he had never heard of the Giants defender. Ward, who was perplexed in the moment, didn't have a great response.
Ward didn't like how he was portrayed in the series. "See, the thing is, they're going to entertain. They're going to show his part -- HBO, whatever stuff is going on, 'Hard Knocks.' They're going to show his part. They weren't even in the whole scenario of what really went down. They're going to show his side of the story. ... It's all about Aaron Rodgers at the [end] of the day. They sign him, it is what it is. They're going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain't going for that," Ward said, per ESPN.
The New York Giants-New York Jets crosstown rivalry is heating up once again. Frankly, it's been awhile since these two teams truly disliked one another.