Aaron Rodgers has that old-man-at-YMCA energy after New York Jets preseason debut
Aaron Rodgers acted like an old man at the podium after his New York Jets preseason debut.
By John Buhler
Aaron Rodgers went full-blown old man mode at the YMCA after his New York Jets preseason debut on Saturday night.
Truth be told, we are not that far removed from Aaron Rodgers turning heel forever on State Farm and becoming a regular fixture on one of Dr. Rick's Progressive spots.
Rodgers made his New York Jets preseason debut on Saturday night. He did not play in the first two exhibition contests this summer for Gang Green. But after last night, you would have thought New Jersey celebrated a Super Bowl parade. Not since before most of us had Twitter/X have Jets fans been this willing to get preemptive Super Bowl calf tats with each other. This year is gonna be dope!
And to make things even better, Rodgers acted like such a boomer at the podium after the game.
Rodgers is right though, as any exercising endeavor post-30 is all about not tearing your sinew to the point where it starts to look like barbecued meat that Andy Reid would definitely put atop his burger.
"When or lose, we didn't break anything. LFG!"
Aaron Rodgers emits big dad at local YMCA energy after preseason debut
When I'm 38ish, I hope to be alive and look a 10th as good as ole Rodg here. The hairline will recede into spectacular Mike Smith power groves, but the long locks of love will remain. I will be the envy of everyone's eye like Oscar Bluth is to his far more successful brother George. "Why can't I have the hair and the money, and he have nothing?" Exactly, my friend. That is what it is all about in the end.
I want Rodgers to be an old man at the podium every time he meets with the media this year. The more he complains about how hot it is or what is going on his Next Door Neighbor app, the better. If he could stretch at the podium and slide on a CopperFIT meat sleeve like his one-of-a-kind mentor Brett Favre, that would be frickin' sweet, man. Let's just hope that Jets Rodgers is better than Jets Favre...
Overall, anything short of a playoff appearance and probably getting into the AFC Divisional round should be met with great disappointment by Gang Green and the simply delightful New York media. If Danny Dimes can get the G-Men into the Elite Eight, then Mr. Discount Double Check can get the Jets to the promised land. The only thing I want more than him exuding old-man energy is a poolside chat.
I am not saying that Rodgers should guarantee a Super Bowl victory, but I am in the content business.