Ron Rivera fired: 5 replacements Commanders should hire in a hurry
The Washington Commanders have fired Ron Rivera. Here's who should replace him.
The Washington Commanders ended the season with a toothless loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. As expected, the Commanders' 4-13 record preceded the firing of Ron Rivera. Under new ownership, it was only a matter of time until Washington decided to part with Rivera and smash the reset button.
It was difficult to find silver linings with the Commanders this season. Sam Howell showed flashes as QB1, but his 21 touchdowns were eventually offset by 21 costly interceptions. The defense took a step back after the trade deadline, when Chase Young and Montez Sweat both departed. Eric Bieniemy was brought in to elevate the offense, but Washington finished 23rd in total yards per game. The defense ranked dead last.
A lot has to change. The Commanders are far behind the field in the NFC East. That said, the Philadelphia Eagles' late-season implosion leaves the door open next season. It's common for new owners to immediately mold the franchise in their image. Josh Harris has already hired ex-Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers to oversee the coaching search. The Commanders are taking this next step seriously.
Here are a few candidates who should appeal to the team from our nation's capital.
5. Commanders can hire Texans OC Bobby Slowik
The Commanders could look for the NFL's next golden boy. Bobby Slowik is only 36 years old, but he has been coaching in the league since 2011 — when he served as Washington's defensive assistant. Slowik has gradually evolved into one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds. DeMeco Ryans deserves immense credit for a job well done with the Houston Texans, but he is a defense-first head coach. It is Slowik who works hand-in-hand with C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense, which ranks 12th in total yards per game.
Washington should be drawn to Slowik's ability to cultivate a rookie QB for immediate success. Whether the Commanders stick with Sam Howell or select his replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft (as expected), Slowik's recent experience with the league's best young QB is notable. The Texans are an extremely inexperienced group on the offensive end. There have been bumps in the road, but Slowik's play-calling ingenuity and penchant for development is plain to see.
NFL teams are becoming more and more willing to bet on obvious talent over experience and résumé. Slowik hasn't been tested as many times as the more decorated candidates on the market, but he clearly has juice as a play-caller. He was also famously part of the 2013 Washington staff that included Sean McVay, Mike McDaniel, and Kyle Shanahan — three of the best coaches in the league. Maybe the Commanders can strike gold on the fourth.
Slowik is not the most conventional choice, but he would certainly provide a fresh perspective after Rivera's tenure got stale.