Ron Rivera fired: 5 replacements Commanders should hire in a hurry
The Washington Commanders have fired Ron Rivera. Here's who should replace him.
4. Commanders can hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Few coaches harbor a better defensive track record than Dan Quinn, who is currently in charge of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 5-ranked defense. He helped construct the Legion of Boom in Seattle. He turned the Atlanta Falcons' defense into a Super Bowl contender in 2016. If the Commanders want a tried and true mind that can undoubtedly elevate the Washington defense above No. 32 overall, look no further than Quinn.
In five seasons and change as Falcons head coach, Quinn went 43-42. He was fired five weeks into his sixth season after an 0-5 start. Rocky finish aside, he led Atlanta to the Super Bowl — and the Falcons probably should've won, were it not for some head-scratching Kyle Shanahan moments. Quinn has one of the strongest résumés out there, which is only bolstered by his recent success in Dallas. The 53-year-old has not declined in the slightest since he began the NFL coaching circuit in 2001.
The Commanders went for the experienced defensive coach in Rivera. It's only natural to pivot toward offense next — we all know the obvious hire-from-within candidate currently pegged as a frontrunner — but the defense was god awful last season. Maybe Rivera just doesn't have it anymore. The offense will be more or less fine, depending on how the QB situation unfolds. It is Washington's defense that has to take a step forward in order to make progress in the division.
Quinn has valuable experience both as an assistant and as a head coach. The Commanders would also be stealing him from their foremost division rival, should the front office land on Quinn as the correct pick. That's an added bonus if the Commanders end up splitting hairs in the deliberation process.