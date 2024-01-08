Ron Rivera fired: 5 replacements Commanders should hire in a hurry
The Washington Commanders have fired Ron Rivera. Here's who should replace him.
3. Commanders can hire Rams DC Raheem Morris
The Commanders requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams D.C. Raheem Morris on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Morris is another coach with connections to Washington. He served as the defensive backs coach from 2012-14, back when Slowik, McVay, McDaniel, and Shanahan were all involved with the organization.
Morris has an extensive NFL coaching résumé dating all the way back to 2002. He most recently served as Rams' D.C. after serving the same role in Atlanta back in 2020, when he was named interim head coach in lieu of — that's right — Dan Quinn. There are lots of dots to connect here. But, it would appear Morris already has a significant upper-hand if the Commanders are taking active interest.
The Rams' defense has been a tad wonky in recent years, but Los Angeles maintained a respectable pass rush in 2023, anchored by the indomitable Aaron Donald. Morris is another potential solution to Washington's defensive woes. He would have been a great mentor for a player like Montez Sweat, but Washington is going to trot out a young group in need of development next season. Morris certainly has the qualifications to oversee the next era of Washington football.
In addition to his defensive coordinator work, Morris served as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 2009-11. He also served as a wide receivers coach in Atlanta before his D.C. promotion. Few coaches will offer a more balanced and complete repertoire. If the Commanders are prioritizing experience and defense, Morris checks every box.