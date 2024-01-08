Ron Rivera fired: 5 replacements Commanders should hire in a hurry
The Washington Commanders have fired Ron Rivera. Here's who should replace him.
2. Commanders can promote OC Eric Bieniemy to head coach
Was this not the plan all along? As soon as the Commanders lured Eric Bieniemy away from Andy Reid and the Chiefs, the conversation turned to Ron Rivera's future. Bieniemy has been a prominent candidate in the coaching carrousel in recent years. It's a bit surprising he hasn't gotten the phone call yet. The Commanders can finally give Bieniemy the promotion he deserves.
Washington's offense wasn't great last season, but that was mostly a product of personnel. Sam Howell has serious arm talent, but he's hopelessly erratic. There's reason to believe he can develop over time, but the Commanders are probably going to select his replacement in the NFL Draft. That would (hopefully) provide Bieniemy with a stable foundation upon which to build the Commanders' future.
He would have to make the right defensive coordinator hire, as Washington cannot afford another season as bottom-dwellers on that side of the football. Still, it's in vogue to hire offensive coaches in today's era of explosive point totals. Bieniemy captained Kansas City's offense to two Super Bowls. He was a main developmental force behind the greatest QB in modern NFL history, maybe all of NFL history. His track record is impossible to dispute. If the Commanders want an offensive guy, Bieniemy should have the inside track.
That said, it would appear the Commanders are considering all their options. It won't be as simple as promoting Bieniemy to head coach straight away. If Washington lets him go, Bieniemy will be front of line for head coaching jobs around the NFL.