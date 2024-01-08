Ron Rivera fired: 5 replacements Commanders should hire in a hurry
The Washington Commanders have fired Ron Rivera. Here's who should replace him.
1. Commanders can hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
The Commanders have expressed interest in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, going as far as to reach out to his agent, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Harbaugh is expected to entertain NFL offers once the Wolverines' college season ends. That date happens to be tonight, Jan. 8, when Michigan battles Washington in the National Championship Game.
No matter the outcome of the game, Harbaugh will be front of mind for just about every team with a coaching vacancy. Before returning to his alma mater in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh spent four years as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2013. He famously fell short against his own brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens. If he lands with the Commanders, Jim will technically occupy the same state as his brother.
Harbaugh is notoriously competitive. If he can pull off the victory Monday night, the only thing missing from his résumé will be that elusive Super Bowl ring. The Commanders have a new and dedicated ownership group with the spending capital and young talent to pique Harbaugh's interest. Washington will face competition. The Chargers, for example, can pitch Harbaugh on a franchise talent in Justin Herbert. That said, the Commanders appear more than capable of putting together the financial package — perhaps with other benefits — to get Harbaugh onboard.
There isn't a better candidate out there. Harbaugh is one of the few coaches to experience legitimate success in both college and the pros. We have seen him lead a team to the precipice of greatness. The Niners were Super Bowl runners-up. He would have his work cut out for him in Washington, at least early on, but the Commanders are a prestigious, big-market East coast team with the ability to change their fortunes quickly.