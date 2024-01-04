NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh return to NFL gaining steam again with 1 favorite
Jim Harbaugh to the NFL is gaining steam — and there's already a clear favorite.
After years of denying his interest in the NFL, it would appear Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is firmly on the professional radar. The No. 1 Wolverines are set to compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against No. 2 Washington on Jan. 8. From there, Harbaugh's future gets murky.
The Big Ten levied severe punishment on Michigan for their involvement in a signs-stealing scandal. Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of Michigan's regular season. He could face another extended absence if he continues to coach the Wolverines in 2024.
Harbaugh is currently engaged in contract talks with Michigan. The Wolverines have offered him a 10-year, $125 million deal that includes a no-NFL clause for the 2024 season. That has been a hangup, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Harbaugh is at least open to the idea of coaching in the pros next season.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the possibility of Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers being a fit has "gained steam in league circles." The Chargers, currently 5-11, fired Brandon Staley on Dec. 15, shortly after a historic 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Giff Smith is serving as Los Angeles' interim head coach.
The Chargers have done "preliminary homework" on Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach isn't expected to engage with the Chargers or any NFL team until the Wolverines' postseason run ends, however. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be a top candidate for Los Angeles, too.
Jim Harbaugh connected to Chargers' head coach job in latest report
This isn't the first we have heard of Los Angeles as a possible landing spot for Harbaugh. Before his arrival in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh enjoyed four successful years coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. That included a Super Bowl berth in 2013, when he lost to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite the controversy surrounding Michigan's cheating scandal, Harbaugh appears very comfortable with the Wolverines. He played his college ball in Ann Arbor and it's clear Michigan wants him around — and will pay him accordingly. Harbaugh won't leave unless he perceives a real opportunity to contend at the next level. Los Angeles has the benefit of an elite QB in Justin Herbert, who is due for a deep postseason run. A new GM and the right head coach could catapult the Chargers into the upper echelon of the winnable AFC.
Harbaugh's reputation should earn him a lucrative contract if he does indeed make the NFL jump. ESPN's Adam Schefter expects Harbaugh to be "all ears," but places the onus on NFL teams to convince Harbaugh to leave. He won't come easily.
The Chargers won't be the only team in search of a new head coach, of course. The Raiders and Carolina Panthers are both operating under interim head coaches at the moment. Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, and New Orleans could also need new head coaches in a few weeks. Harbaugh should have options aplenty. How compelling those options are will determine whether or not he leaves the safety of Michigan's Big Ten throne.