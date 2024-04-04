Rosters announced for the Women's College All-Star Game: Everything to know
For the first time in 18 years, there will be a women's college basketball all-star game happening in Cleveland.
The NCAA will host a women's college all-star basketball game at the Women's Final Four weekend. The game will feature WNBA-eligible seniors playing in front of pro scouts and fans.
Rosters were announced, bringing together a wide collection of All-Americans, future pros, and other stand-out players who have made their mark this season.
Players will appear on one of two teams – Team Lieberman and Team Miller – that will be coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Nancy Lieberman and Chery Miller. These 20 seniors include five All-Americans and 13 All-Conference team players while 10 different conferences are represented on the rosters.
We cannot see players like Caitlin Clark or Kamilla Cardoso because they are still participants in the Final Four. The rosters lack the names of players like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Alissa Pili as well.
Women's College All-Star Game: Rosters and what to know
However, the WNBA has released the names of those who have put their name in the WNBA draft. Some of the top names are not mentioned for the all-star game, presumably because of their high draft stock.
This game will resemble the NABC All-Star Game for men's basketball and the college football Senior Bowl. They are giving those players who may not have had their chance on the floor during the regular and postseason scouts to look at another chance opportunity to show their skills.
As this season for women's college basketball has gone down to be one of if not the most historic seasons, they are giving the players and fans another opportunity to see these players in action.
While the NCAA is bringing this game back after going on a hiatus for the past eight years, this could become a more regular event.
The game will be played at the women's Final Four weekend on Saturday, April 6, and will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It’s the first time a women’s all-star basketball game has been played since 2006.