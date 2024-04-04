Royals lackluster start has failed to capitalize on majors-best rotation
The Kansas City Royals rotation was rebuilt over the offseason and is paying dividends. Unfortunately, the team hasn't taken advantage of the hot first week by the starting pitchers.
By Joel Wagler
The Kansas City Royals have the best rotation in the major leagues.
Nope, that isn't a typo. Of course, it's the smallest of sample sizes, just six games, but no one would have predicted that a week into the season, the Royals' rotation would have the lowest ERA in baseball.
But it's true!
What's gone right for the Kansas City Royals pitching staff and what's gone wrong
The Kansas City Royals' rotation has been brilliant thus far. Every starter has gone at least five innings in every start. As a group, they've thrown 37.1 innings. Only Michael Wacha has allowed more than two runs in any start, and he allowed just three.
They've struck out 40 and walked just nine. They've only given up a total of 16 hits. Simply put, the group that includes free agent acquisitions Wacha and Seth Lugo, holdovers Brady Singer and Alec Marsh, and Cole Ragans, who Kansas City picked up in a trade last summer, has just been brilliant.
So why are the Royals just 2-4 over the first week? The bullpen has been garbage!
The bullpen has surrendered 23 hits, seven non-intentional walks, and 14 runs so far. Will Smith has been the biggest culprit as he's allowed six runs in just 2.2 innings. Nick Anderson, James McArthur, and Chris Stratton have also been putrid early on. Just like the rotation's success has been a group effort, so has the bullpen's failures.
Despite their record, the Royals have outscored their opponents 24-20 so far. That includes an 11-0 win over the Twins, but still, it shows just how much the bullpen has pulled the team down.
It's extremely unlikely the rotation can maintain this level of success, but it is also just as unlikely the bullpen will continue to be this awful. The relievers will settle down into their roles soon, and it's probable some of the starters will come back down to earth.
That said, Cole Ragans continues to look like he might be the real deal - a true ace. He would be the first the Royals have had in 15 seasons when Zack Greinke was still in his youth. In his first 14 starts with KC, Ragans has an ERA of 2.46 and a WHIP of 1.048. He's struck out 105 and walked just 32.
If Ragans can continue to be the leader of the rotation, and the other can remain solid, above-average contributors, the bullpen has plenty of time to bounce back. There are a lot of veterans in that group who should settle down.
A number of hitters haven't got on track either, so there is still a very good chance the Royals can recover and challenge for the AL Central. There is a lot of baseball to go, but with a rotation like this, the Royals could be a feel good story in 2024.