5 bold predictions for the AL Central in 2024: Pitching rules
The AL Central hasn't been the strongest division in the majors for a while, but it should be very competitive in 2024. It should be a tremendous year with several developing surprises.
By Joel Wagler
The American League Central has been one of the worst divisions in baseball for several years. The bottom two or three teams are often among the worst in the majors year in and year out. While its top teams still aren't among the elite teams in the league, as a whole this division should be stronger in 2024.
It's always fun to look at what things could happen if all the stars align in just a certain way. Let's take a look at some exciting possibilities.
Four AL Central teams will still have a chance to win the division going into September
Sorry White Sox fans! Your team will be the first one eliminated from the AL Central race in 2024. The other four teams will remain competitive throughout the season, and it could come right down to the end in deciding the winner.
Realistically, the Guardians and the Twins have the most well-rounded teams in the division and should be the favorites. Both teams have flaws, especially on the offensive side of things, but both have strong pitching.
The Royals spent plenty of money in free agency to add real major league players to compliment their young base of position players. The Tigers have some good, young offensive talent, with more on the way. Their starting pitching has some nice upside with guys who have shown talent in the past and could regain their form in 2024.
The 2024 Cy Young winner will come from the AL Central
While the Tigers look to have a solid, if unspectacular, rotation, and the White Sox may just be throwing darts all season when it comes to starting pitching, the other three teams all have at least one candidate who could break through.
The Twins' rotation features two stalwarts in Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan. The Royals have Cole Ragans, whom they stole from the Rangers last season for Aroldis Chapman, and who was a revelation in August and September. The Guardians boast a plethora of talented arms, any of which could break out with a huge season.
From former ace and prime bounce back candidate Shane Bieber, to a quartet of youngsters like Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Lucas Allen, and Gavin Williams, the Guardians clearly have the best and deepest rotation if healthy.
The team which has a true Cy Young-worthy pitcher emerge may have the best shot at winning the AL Central.
Byron Buxton will play more than 100 games
Did you know Bryon Buxton has played more than 92 games in just one season of his nine-year career? And that was many years ago, when he played in 140 in 2017. Crazy, but true.
This will be the year he remains relatively healthy and finally reaches his offensive potential. He has been one of the most tantalizing talents in the league for a while now, but because of a myriad of injuries, he's always fallen short of expectation. 2024 will be his year to shine.
The Kansas City Royals will finish second in the AL Central
The Kansas City Royals rose from two decades of ineptitude and appeared in back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, before sliding immediately right back into that pit of awfulness.
In 2024, their young offensive players like Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, MJ Melendez, Michael Massey, and Maikel Garcia will take steps forward in their development. Their rebuilt rotation featuring Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha will keep them in games. The completely rehauled bullpen will hold down the opposition and close out games.
Ultimately, the Guardians' superior starting pitching will be the difference and Cleveland will sneak past the Royals to win the division but Kansas City will take a huge step forward in being a competitive member of the AL Central.
Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith will win the AL Rookie of the Year award
The future will be bright for the Tigers when their young second baseman Colt Keith outshines fellow rookies like Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford, Jackson Holliday, and others to win the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year.
Keith had a monster year last year in the minors. He split time between AA and AAA, hitting .306 across both levels, had 27 home runs, and knocked in 101 runs in just 126 games.
He will carry that production to the next level, where he will become a fixture in a lineup that features other young players like Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Parker Meadows as the Tigers stay competitive most of the season.
It should be a fun season for fans of the AL Central teams and one that stays competitive through September. While this division still might not produce a wild card team, they will set the stage for a better reputation for 2025 and beyond.