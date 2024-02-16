4 49ers free agents Klint Kubiak can recruit to the New Orleans Saints
1. Jauan Jennings, WR
There are several aspects of the Saints wide receiver corps that almost any NFL franchise would like to have on the roster. Chris Olave feels like he's primed to have a monster breakout season at any moment -- and has already shown some instances of that -- while Rashid Shaheed is a big-play merchant of the highest order.
Outside of that pair and perhaps tight end Juwan Johnson, though, the pass-catchers in New Orleans don't inspire a boatload of confidence. A.T. Perry had some moments as a rookie, but they were scarce. Lynn Bowden Jr. feels like a sunk cost. Michael Thomas is set to hit free agency in his own right.
In the simplest terms, the Saints need more help at wide receiver to realize the full potential of Klint Kubiak's offense in the new coordinator's debut. That's where a familiar face to him like Jauan Jennings could have a huge impact.
Jennings, of course, was not a leading target-getter in the 49ers offense playing behind Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk in the pecking order. But even still, he played a crucial role for San Francisco as a reliable target in crucial situations. Of his 78 career receptions with the Niners, 50 of them went for first downs.
In an increased role, which he would surely see with the Saints, Jennings could be an iteration of what Thomas was in his prime, a smooth route-runner and first-down machine who also offers immense value in the red zone due to those traits.