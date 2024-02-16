4 49ers free agents Klint Kubiak can recruit to the New Orleans Saints
2. Chase Young, EDGE
As has been the case for more than a decade now, we know that Cameron Jordan will be manning the edge on defense for the Saints front. He's been a stalwart of this franchise since being drafted in 2011 and he's running it back in New Orleans for at least one more season according to everything we've heard to this point.
What stands out, though, is that the Saints have also long been looking for a consistent complement to Jordan on the opposite edge of the defensive line. They had hoped Marcus Davenport would be that guy and, to some degree, he flashed that potential, but New Orleans was unable to keep him around after his rookie deal. Of late, it's been Carl Granderson, who has been solid but not much more.
Subsequently, perhaps this is the type of offseason wherein the Saints could pursue a bonafide upgrade and, frankly, an ideal complement to Cam Jordan in free agency. Luckily for them, their new offensive coordinator just spent a half-season in the building with one of the best free agents at the position, Chase Young.
Young, who was traded from Washington at the 2023 deadline, didn't wow in the nine games he played with the 49ers, managing just 2.5 sacks and only one tackle for loss. But the former No. 2 overall pick is loaded with talent, which we've seen time and again throughout his career, both with Washington and San Francisco.
His unrealized potential could at least slightly depress his price tag in free agency, which would obviously benefit the Saints. But on the whole, his addition would be worth it to finally feel like the defensive edge tandem can make more of an impact instead of putting quite as much on Jordan's shoulders.