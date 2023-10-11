Sauce Gardner and 2 other Jets defensive players standing out as stars this season
Discover the rising superstars of the New York Jets defense: Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams, and Jermaine Johnson.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets are sitting at 2-3 after the first five weeks of the NFL season, and they still have a shot to end the longest postseason drought in North American Sports. After losing Aaron Rodgers in the first drive of the season, many thought this team was done.
Robert Saleh’s defense has allowed them to keep their hopes alive, as they have forced nine turnovers in five games. They’ve forced some of the game's best quarterbacks to struggle, as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Russel Wilson have all fumbled the ball against New York this season. They also picked off Allen three times, and Mahomes twice.
With Zach Wilson looking like he’s improving week by week, the Jets might have a legitimate shot at sneaking into the postseason. Today's game is all about offense, but it’s the defense that’s ready to win right now.
The defense is loaded with starts, which gives the defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a lot to work with. Having a stacked defensive line along with one of the best cornerbacks in football helps tremendously.
Sauce Gardner is off to a stellar start, which is one of the reasons this defense is performing at a high level. It’s not just him though, as there are two other emerging stars wreaking havoc for New York.
3. Sauce Gardner, CB
Gardner has had high expectations since being selected with the fourth-overall pick in 2022 by the Jets. Since then, he’s done nothing but perform at an elite level.
The opposing team's quarterbacks are sometimes scared to throw the ball his way, but when they do it usually doesn’t work out. It makes sense why quarterbacks are hesitant to throw to receivers he’s covering, as he led the NFL with 20 passes defended a season ago.
Over the last three weeks, Gardner has only allowed seven catches for 59 yards. As long as he’s on the field, the Jets will have a chance to shut down any top receiver.
With the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles set to come to New York, it gives the chance for Gardner and the defense to show the world how great they can be. A few weeks ago this game might’ve seemed like a long shot for the Jets to win, but in the last two weeks, they’ve been a much-improved team.
For New York to pull off an upset, they’re going to need Gardner to create problems against one of the best offenses in football. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense ranks second in total yards this season; which grants Gardner the opportunity to prove why he’s one of the best corners in the league.