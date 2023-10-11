Sauce Gardner and 2 other Jets defensive players standing out as stars this season
Discover the rising superstars of the New York Jets defense: Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams, and Jermaine Johnson.
By James Nolan
2. Quincy Williams, LB
The 27-year-old linebacker has arguably been the Jets' best defensive player throughout the first five weeks of the season. Quincy Williams has 38 solo tackles throughout the first five weeks, which is good for second in the entire NFL.
Against the Broncos in Week 5, he was all over the field. He was able to sack Wilson twice and even forced a scoop and score fumble that sealed the win.
Saleh’s defense is loaded with stars, as Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, and Sauce are all elite talents. This season though, it’s the former Murray State linebacker that’s the game changer so far.
If Williams continues to play at an elite level throughout the rest of the season, the Jets defense will be one of the most dangerous ones in the league.