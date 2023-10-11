Sauce Gardner and 2 other Jets defensive players standing out as stars this season
Discover the rising superstars of the New York Jets defense: Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams, and Jermaine Johnson.
By James Nolan
1. Jermaine Johnson, DE
In 2022 when the Jets had three first-round picks, Sauce and Garrett Wilson overshadowed the selection of Jermaine Johnson. Last season Jets fans saw glimpses of the talent he attains, but this season it’s starting to show consistently.
Against Denver in Week 5, the former ACC Defensive Player of the Year might’ve played his best game as a pro. He forced a fumble, pressured the quarterback five times, and recorded a sack.
When New York drafted Johnson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they had high hopes of their defensive line becoming a serious threat. If Johnson continues to improve, he could become one of the best pass rushers in football.
New York already has Williams on the defensive line, who was selected to the All-Pro team in 2022 for recording over 12 sacks. If Johnson lives up to the hype, that would give New York two elite pass rushers on the line.