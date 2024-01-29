3 offseason moves the Seattle Seahawks have to make to take the next step
1. Make a move up in the draft to select a quarterback in the first round
He was all but forgotten when it came to his playing days in the NFL. Quarterback Geno Smith was a second-round draft choice by the New York Jets in 2013. He was the team’s main starter for the first two seasons, but had his struggles. He eventually moved on to the New York Giants in 2017 and spent 2018 with the Chargers
He joined the Seahawks a year later but didn’t see the field. In 2020, he saw some action and in ’21, started three games in place of Russell Wilson. In 2022, there was a rebirth to the tune of a career-high 69.8 completion percentage, 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdown throws (11 interceptions). He was named to the Pro Bowl and earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.
Smith didn’t come close to his 2022 performance as his completion percentage dipped, as did his overall production. He missed two games and his turnover issues (12 in 15 games) were evident.
With a new regime could come big changes. The Seahawks own the 16th overall selection in April and could opt for a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 1993, when they opted for Nore Dame’s Rick Mirer.
Trading up could be in play as well. First things first, and that’s finding a new head coach.