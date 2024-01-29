3 offseason moves the Seattle Seahawks have to make to take the next step
2. Re-sign free agents Leonard Williams, Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks
They are three of the club’s best players on a defensive unit that struggled mightily as time wore on. Only the division-rival Cardinals allowed more yards rushing than the Seahawks, and only the Commanders and Bengals gave up more total yards per game than Pete Carroll’s club.
A year after giving up 401 points, the Seahawks surrendered 402 points. That figure ranked 25xx in the NFL in terms of futility. Seattle defenders gave up 45 offensive touchdowns. The pass rush produced a respectable 47 sacks (9.0 by linebacker Boye Mafe), however, the club managed only 19 takeaways in 17 outings (down from 25 in 2022).
Bobby Wagner (183) and Jordyn Brooks (111) finished 1-2, respectively, in tackles, and the former is headed to the Pro Bowl for the ninth time in his 11 seasons with the franchise. Leonard Williams was obtained from the Giants during the season and finished with 41 tackles and four sacks in 10 games with the club.
Keeping these veterans could prove to be a positive move for a unit that has promise in the defensive backfield. Safety Julian Love was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Seahawks, and 2023 first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon earned those honors as well.