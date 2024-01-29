3 offseason moves the Seattle Seahawks have to make to take the next step
A year ago, a 9-8 record was good enough for the Seattle Seahawks to claim a playoff berth. In 2023, they were on the outside looking in when it came to the postseason despite the identical win-loss record. The team dropped five of their final eight contests after a 6-3 start.
There’s already been one big change on the team from the Pacific Northwest, and it comes two years after the team parted ways with the most successful quarterback in the franchise’s history.
Pete Carroll’s resume with the Seattle Seahawks is pretty impressive. He posted a 137-89-1 regular season record, to go along with 10-9 postseason mark. Carroll led the franchise to 10 playoff appearances in 14 NFL seasons, won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013 and fell short in Super Bowl XLIX a year later.
As of this writing, general manager John Schneider and the franchise have not yet settled on a successor, so stay tuned.
3. Bigger emphasis on the running game in 2024
The Seahawks have a somewhat unsung star in running back Kenneth Walker III.
He’s played in a total of 30 regular-season games since entering the league as a second-round draft choice in 2022. The former Michigan State standout has accumulated 2,379 total yards from scrimmage and reached the end zone 18 times. He also ran for 63 yards and a score in the club’s 2022 playoff loss at San Francisco.
You could make a case that Walker is capable of handling 250-plus carries, something he’s gotten close to in each of his first two seasons. A bigger workload by the underrated performer could benefit all, especially with 2023 rookie Zach Charbonnet in the building to supplement him in the ground game.