2024 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks full 7-round projection in late-January
A full 7-round no-trade mock Draft for the Seattle Seahawks features some of the best and brightest in college football.
After finishing 7-10, 9-8, and 9-8 the last three seasons, the front office of the Seattle Seahawks decided it was time to end the Pete Carroll era. A coach and team that has prided itself on defense allowed 23.6 points per game in 2023 (25th in the NFL).
The offense was middle of the pack in scoring, as quarterback Geno Smith showed he was not the same player who led the league in completion percentage in 2022. He saw a drop in yards, touchdowns, and on a good note, interceptions. The Seahawks were able to strengthen their offense in the 2023 draft, adding receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet.
They are over the cap heading into 2024, and some cuts may need to be made. They can save almost $10 million against the cap by releasing defensive tackles Jarren Reed and Bryan Mone before June 1. Leonard Williams is a free agent, which would leave the entire defensive line bare if they lose all three players. In the draft they would like to address the offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker positions (Bobby Wagner is a free agent, and may retire).
This mock draft has no trades, so the Seahawks will pick where they are slated. They have a total of seven picks in the 2024 draft (no second-round pick).
Round 1, Pick 16: JC Latham, Tackle, Alabama
With no second-round pick, the Seahawks can't afford to miss on their first selection of the draft. The offensive line across the board needs upgrades, so with the 16th pick, they take Alabama offensive tackle, JC Latham. He is a mountain of a man, at 6-6 and 330 pounds. He immediately starts at left tackle for the Seahawks in 2024.
Latham is incredibly athletic for someone his size. He runs the forty-yard dash in under 4.9 seconds and has a 30-inch vertical. In 13 starts at right tackle, Latham allowed 0 sacks. His run blocking is on-point, whether he is pulling or sealing the end. He uses his quick feet well against speed rushers, but can be beaten by bull rushers.