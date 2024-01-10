Seahawks fans are shook after Pete Carroll shockingly steps down as head coach
Pete Carroll's tenure as Seattle Seahawks head coach has runs its course. The 72-year-old stepped down on Wednesday.
By Mark Powell
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has stepped down from his role, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. While there's still a chance he could stay with the organization, Carroll will no longer be on the sidelines in the role he's grown accustomed to.
Carroll had incredible success at the collegiate level with USC, and took his talents to the NFL in Seattle. Carroll quickly built the Seahawks into a winner behind a dominant defense, and a young quarterback named Russell Wilson. Russ and the 'Legion of Boom' defense won a Super Bowl in 2013 over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.
Without Carroll patrolling the sidelines, it's unclear where Seattle will turn. The likes of Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh, two talented coaching minds, are available if the Seahawks are willing to spend the money.
Seahawks fans in state of shock over Pete Carroll news
I'm not in the know here whatsoever, but I find it hard to believe the Seahawks and Carroll would make this decision without a replacement in mind. Whether it be Harbaugh, Vrabel or another big-name coaching mind, Carroll will leave this franchise in good hands. Geno Smith still has another year left on his contract, for one.
Carroll is staying on as an advisor for the Seahawks, per a statement put out by the organization.
Why did Pete Carroll leave the Seattle Seahawks?
Carroll technically didn't leave the franchise, as he is still an advisor for the team. However, he is no longer the head coach as he believes it's time for the next chapter of his life, whatever that may be. The Seahawks didn't make the playoffs this year and have seemingly taken a step back from their Super Bowl glory days. Because of this, the time is now to change direction and start over.
We'll have more on this story momentarily.