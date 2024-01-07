NFL Rumors: Seahawks could get out of Pete Carroll's contract sooner than expected
Seahawks players are squarely focused on making the playoffs, but team officials are spending a lot of time considering Pete Carroll's immediate future
Pete Carroll is one of the longest tenured coaches in the NFL, but he may not have as many years left as the Seahawks as most fans originally believed. His most recent contract extension was originally announced to run through 2025, but it turns out the final deal on the 72-year-old's deal is a team option.
None of that means the Seahawks are ready to move on from Carroll this offseason, but it does indicate that future planning is a priority for team officials. General Manager John Schneider and team chair Jody Allen will not meet with the team's head coach until after the conclusion of the regular season.
The odds favor Carroll returning for another season in Seattle unless he decides it's time to retire. That seems unlikely for one of the league's most energetic and engaged head coaches.
Seahawks can change direction next offseason
Carroll's status with the team will very likely be tied to quarterback Geno Smith's grip on the starting job as well. The veteran signal-caller's deal also runs through 2025. It makes a lot of sense for all involved to keep Carroll in place while the team is pushing to extend their Super Bowl window. Bringing in a new coach for the final year of Smith's contract does not make financial or competitive sense for Seattle.
Seahawks fans shouldn't expect to see a regime change this offseason, but this franchise could look a lot different when the 2025 campaign kicks off. Carroll's tenure with the team will end sooner rather than later. The news that his future lies completely in team hands after the conclusion of the 2024 season should stir up the rumor mill in Seattle.