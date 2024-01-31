4 Baltimore Ravens free agents Mike Macdonald can bring with him to Seahawks
1. Justin Madubuike, DT
Speaking of Ravens franchise tag candidates, let me start with Justin Madubuike by saying there is a strong chance that Baltimore utilizes the tag with their star defensive tackle, whether to keep him for at least one more season or to bide time to get a long-term contract worked out. In any case, there's a solid chance he never sees the free agency market.
But if he does, bringing him to keep playing for Mike Macdonald would be massive for the Seahawks.
Seattle has seen some terrific defensive tackles over the years, but they haven't necessarily had a game-changer in the middle of the defense, particularly as a pass rusher. Madubuike, specifically in Macdonald's scheme, was absolutely that. The 2020 third-round pick racked up 14 sacks in the 2023 season and proved to be a truly devastating pass-rusher who is paying off the potential and tools that he was drafted for.
Madubuike would be a tone-setter for the Seahawks defense that they simply lack. Yes, Macdonald is walking into a situation with some enticing young talent on that side of the ball, such as Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, and several others. But Madubuike plays a position that is increasingly premium, especially for someone who can rush the passer at the level he can from the interior.
Again, there's not a guarantee that the Seahawks get a chance to sign Madubuike. But given his relationship with Macdonald and how much success and growth he experienced there, it would be a natural fit for the defensive tackle to follow his now-former DC to Seattle.