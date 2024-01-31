4 Baltimore Ravens free agents Mike Macdonald can bring with him to Seahawks
2. Patrick Queen, LB
As one of the many stars from the 2019 LSU Tigers, the Ravens used the No. 28 overall pick on Patrick Queen. However, that turned into what appeared to be an abject disaster out of the gate. To put it plainly, Queen was legitimately one of the worst linebackers in the league for his first couple of years in Baltimore.
Then, a switch flipped. Queen, while certainly aided by the acquisition of Roquan Smith alongside him, seemed to put it all together starting in the 2022 season. He began trending up and not just looking playable -- which would've been an upgrade from his first two seasons -- but became a top-third player at the position, which continued even better in the 2023 campaign.
What happened from the 2021 to 2022 season? Oh yeah, the Ravens hired Mike Macdonald as the defensive coordinator.
Much like with Clowney, the marriage with Macdonald for Queen has been extremely fruitful as the new head coach in Seattle has been able to figure out how to make it work for the linebacker. It would behoove Queen to continue that relationship now that his rookie contract is up and he's set to hit free agency.
More importantly, the Seahawks have the potential to lose a ton of juice at the position with Jordyn Brooks, among others, set to hit free agency in their own right. While bringing Brooks back would be a prudent move in itself, pairing him with Queen -- assuming the Ravens don't franchise tag him -- would be an absolute coup for Macdonald to walk into.