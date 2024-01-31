4 Baltimore Ravens free agents Mike Macdonald can bring with him to Seahawks
3. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
There would be quite a few people who would argue that the No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft, Jadeveon Clowney, has never fully lived up to his pre-draft billing. But those detractors, even if right to some degree, also tend to diminish that Clowney has also been an above-average edge presence for the majority of his career.
More pressingly, the argument could be made that Clowney is coming off of his best season yet in the NFL, which incicentally coincided with his first year with the Ravens and under the coaching of Mike Macdonald.
Clowney has been a top-tier run defender on the edge for his entire career, but the one area where he has disappointed based on his draft hype has been as a pass-rusher. Having said that, Macdonald found the ways to maximize that truly like we've never seen before as the 30-year-old registered the highest PFF pass rush grade ($) of his entire career in the 2023 season.
The fact of the matter is that Macdonald might be the secret sauce that unlocks a new flavor of Jadeveon Clowney. Set to be 31 years old when the 2024 season gets underway, he should undoubtedly look to continue this relationship. So now that his one-year deal with the Ravens is up and with the Seahawks needing some beefing up on the edge, this fit is almost too natural for it to not take shape.