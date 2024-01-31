4 Baltimore Ravens free agents Mike Macdonald can bring with him to Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have made their head coaching hire, landing one of the top defensive coordinators in the league. No, it's not Dan Quinn returning to revive the Legion of Boom. Instead, it's former Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, fresh off helming one of the best statistical defenses in recent NFL history while helping guide the team to the AFC Championship Game.
Now, Macdonald heads to the Pacific Northwest and a Seahawks team that pulled back after the Geno Smith renaissance of 2022. There are holes in Seattle that John Schneider and Co. need to address to have this club competing in the strong NFC West with the 49ers, Rams, and quickly ascending Cardinals.
But perhaps Mike Macdonald can give an in for the Seahawks to get their hands on some talent upgrades, specifically in free agency. Maybe the new head coach can get some of his former Ravens players set to hit the open market to join him in Seattle, these four players in particular.
Seahawks Rumors: 4 Ravens free agents that can follow Mike MacDonald
4. Kevin Zeitler, OG
Unless you want to have the quarterback situation about Geno Smith right now, there aren't a ton of holes on the Seahawks offense that are in need of immediately being addressed. Perhaps that changes if Tyler Lockett ends up being an offseason cap casualty, but for the most part, the Seattle offense looks to be in good shape -- except on the interior of the offensive line.
While the two tackle spots appear to be set with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, all three starters at guard and center from the 2023 season in Damien Lewis, Evan Brown and Phil Haynes are set to become unrestricted free agents. On top of that, all three players could conceivably be upgraded from moving forward if Seattle chooses that direction.
Macdonald has a connection to one particular upgrade at guard if they could land veteran Kevin Zeitler. The first-round pick from 2012 just completed his 12th season in the NFL with the Ravens having bounced around three NFC North teams now in his career. But one thing that's held true is that he's been an above-average player at the position.
Zeitler wouldn't be a world-beater solution for the Seahawks, but he could be a steadying force to help further unlock Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Moreover, as he'll be 34 years old by Week 1, he could come cheap, which makes him even more enticing for Seattle.