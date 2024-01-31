Grading the Seattle Seahawks head coaching hire of Mike Macdonald
The Seattle Seahawks have found their next head coach in the form of Mike Macdonald.
By Lior Lampert
After having the oldest head coach in the NFL in the form of Pete Carroll this season, the Seattle Seahawks will have the youngest coach in the league next season.
Seattle Seahawks hire Mike Macdonald as head coach
Per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach. Schefter notes that while the deal is still being finalized, “Seattle has its man.”
According to Schefter, Seattle is giving Macdonald a six-year contract, which is uncommon in the NFL.
While many members of the Ravens began their offseason after they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in this season’s AFC Championship Game, Macdonald wasted no time securing his next opportunity.
The Seahawks were one of two head coaching vacancies still available, with many expecting Seattle to pursue Macdonald or Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after letting so many viable candidates pass them by throughout the coaching cycle this offseason.
Given Johnson’s recent decision to stay put for 2024, it made too much sense for the Seahawks to pivot quickly toward the next-hottest coordinator name on the market.
Grading the Mike Macdonald-Seattle Seahawks pairing
From a defensive scheme standpoint, the fit between Macdonald and the Seahawks couldn’t be much better. The former’s style of play is a base 3-4 defense, which the Seahawks unit operated under last season.
In 2023, Macdonald guided the Ravens defense to leading the NFL in sacks per game (3.3) and opponent points per game (16.2). They and the New York Jets tied for the lowest opponent yards per play last season (4.6).
Voted as the 2023 PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year, Macdonald was a massive contributor to the success of the Ravens this season, who finished the AFC as the No. 1 seed and appeared in the AFC Championship Game.
Turning 37 in June, the Seahawks hired an ascending young coach who will have an opportunity to grow the franchise.