Secret weapons to keep an eye on in the preseason for Lakers, Warriors, Kings
The Lakers, Warriors and Kings all have championship aspirations and key pieces who could step up in a bit way in the preseason.
By Kdelaney
Kings secret weapon: Keegan Murray
In addition to seeing Sacramento's playoff curse lift last season, we also witnessed Keegan Murray improve every game.
Here's a fact: Nobody has made more three-pointers as a rookie than Keegan Murray. (He netted 206 last year.) During his rookie campaign with the Kings, Murray averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game. If his performance in this past summer league is any sign of what's to come ... then something serious might be brewing in Sacramento.
This summer, as Murray suited up for the Kings during the California Classic, we saw exactly how much difference a year of NBA experience can make. The Kings won both their games and Murray finished as the event's top scorer, tallying 70 points in 62 minutes played.
Murray scored 29 points in his first game, only to follow that up with a 41-point outing against the Heat in the second game. However, the fact that this was not the catch-and-shoot Murray we've all grown accustomed to should excite Kings fans. The second-year player seems to have added more layers to his game, diversifying his scoring portfolio. This included multiple drives to the basket, playing with a lot more physicality on both sides of the ball, and of course, this monstrous slam. It's clear that Murray has grown into a more complete player, and his performance in the California Classic is a sign of what's to come for the Kings.