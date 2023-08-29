Secret weapons to keep an eye on in the preseason for Lakers, Warriors, Kings
The Lakers, Warriors and Kings all have championship aspirations and key pieces who could step up in a bit way in the preseason.
By Kdelaney
Warriors secret weapon: Moses Moody
It's easier for a team's front office to take risks when they know they have young guys willing to step up and play a much bigger role. Moses Moody is one of those guys. If you're not convinced on Moses Moody, all it takes is a quick afternoon of highlights and you'll be sold. (This is the first time I've seen someone get a rebound off a missed free throw, secure the ball, and dunk it. All with one hand, all with no run up).
On the court, Moody plays much bigger than he is. He's certainly not afraid of any dirty work and never hesitates to hustle for a rebound or loose ball. He's reliable on the defensive end with a 6-foot-6 frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan. According to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, Moses Moody made the list as one of the NBA players who could thrive in bigger roles next season.
With Poole and DiVincenzo gone, keep an eye on Moody's minutes this preseason. It appears he's preparing to step into a more defined, major role with the Dubs this season.