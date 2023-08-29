Secret weapons to keep an eye on in the preseason for Lakers, Warriors, Kings
The Lakers, Warriors and Kings all have championship aspirations and key pieces who could step up in a bit way in the preseason.
By Kdelaney
The NBA preseason is approaching and to celebrate that, let's take a look at some Western Conference teams' secret weapons, specifically the Lakers, Kings, and Warriors.
All three teams have high hopes for this upcoming season. The Lakers hope to get back to the Western Conference Finals and advane, the Warriors look to rebound from their second round exit, and the Kings hope to continue their rise in the Western Conference.
Each of these teams have star players that other teams' defenses will pay attention to. When that occurs, what do you do to avoid going stagnant? You turn to the secret weapon. The guy that the defense wishes they had a scheme for, but never do.
For example, Austin Reaves was the secret weapon for the Lakers last year. However, given the year he's had and the summer he's currently having, what he is able to do now is far from a secret. In fact, teams will probably be a lot less lenient when it comes to letting Austin Reaves dribble, drive, and score. Don't worry though Lakers. You got a new secret to keep.
Lakers secret weapon: Cam Reddish
A young guard who hasn't really lived up to his potential goes to LA and suddenly everything changes. Sound familiar? This could be the case for Cam Reddish. After bouncing around the league for four seasons, Reddish signed a one-year, veteran's minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
A development program with LA's track record should bode well for Reddish. The smooth 6'8 guard will need to work on his efficiency and playmaking. However, the chance to share the court with Anthony Davis and LeBron James should only set Reddish up for success.
When asked what Lakers fans will enjoy most about Reddish and his game, Reddish told Spectrum Sportsnet:
"The ability to do it on both sides of the ball. Bring that energy on defense. And then, offensively, being able to do a variety of different things, Make plays and things like that."
Heading into the fifth year of his career, Reddish's usual role will change. For the first time in his career, he'll be on a team that's established, not rebuilding. There's no big contract waiting for him. If he wants that, he'll have to earn it. Considering what the Lakers have done for players like Malik Monk, Lonnie Walker IV, and even Austin Reaves, Reddish is in very good hands with this organization.