3 moves the Giants can make after missing out on Shohei Ohtani
The San Francisco Giants couldn't land Shohei Ohtani. Here's how Pete Putila and the front office can rebound.
1. Giants can address rotation concerns with Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing
The flashiest free agent left after Shohei Ohtani's announcement is his fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 25-year-old hurler whose contract could creep up toward $300 million. Here's the thing about Ohtani, though. The Giants can theoretically pay top dollar for Yamamoto and Bellinger without coming all that close to Ohtani's final number.
Yamamoto is arguably the best pitcher on the market, but more importantly, he's young. The Giants can reasonably anticipate a decade or more of high-level success from Yamamoto, who crushed the NPB with a 16-6 record and 1.21 ERA last season. Yamamoto is a three-time Triple Crown in Japan, blessed with 97 MPH heat, precise location control, and a robust collection of off-speed pitches.
The Giants desperately need to add a proper No. 1 starter. Logan Webb is on the upswing at 27 years old, with a 3.25 ERA and 1.074 WHIP in 33 starts last season, but he's not the standard Opening Day pitcher for a high-level contender. You need multiple aces these days, and the Giants' lack of high-end rotation depth was a consistent theme during their late-season collapse. There are plenty of starters on the market, but none fit the Giants' timeline better than Yamamoto.
San Francisco is believed to be in the hunt for Yamamoto, but the competition is stiff. Virtually every big-market team has made their pitch, with the latest reporting pointing to the New York Mets and Yankees as favorites to land the 5-foot-10 gunslinger. The Giants will need to put together a compelling pitch and really drive home their interest in Yamamoto to get him to sign there.