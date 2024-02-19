Shane Bieber to the Braves is not how you get your peaches out in Georgia
Maybe Shane Bieber will pitch for the Atlanta Braves one day, but now is not the time for a trade.
By John Buhler
Oh, baby. We've got a Shane Bieber trade proposal involving the Atlanta Braves! Admittedly, the thought of getting another Bieber to Atlanta not named Justin has always low-key sustained me. However, I think the idea of trading for a starting pitcher who is rapidly losing velocity in a contract year is not the route I want to go in. There is no way Alex Anthopoulos would bite at this trade bait.
Before I give my take on this trade proposal put forth by Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints, I'll show you want his proposed offer looks like. I get what he is trying to do, in theory, but I also root for this team...
- Atlanta Braves get RHP Shane Bieber and RHP Emmanuel Clase.
- Cleveland Guardians get RHP Hurston Waldrep, INF Ignacio Alvarez, OF Luis Guanipa and OF Luke Williams.
While I don't claim to know, or care, a lot about prospects, I know that Hurston Waldrep is well-thought-of in the Braves organization, as is Ignacio Alvarez. I can't say I have heard about Luis Guanipa or Luke Williams, but I am sure they would offer some value to a team with a low payroll like the Cleveland Guardians. They are essentially the Oakland Athletics with a far better PR department.
I cannot in good faith agree to this trade proposal if I am the Braves for three very strong reasons.
Why the Atlanta Braves should not trade for Shane Bieber at this time
Look: A lot can change between now and the trade deadline. Atlanta may lose a key starting pitcher in its deep rotation due to injury. Cleveland could have a first half from hell and circle the drain. So a buyer in Atlanta and seller in Cleveland could meet at the right time right around the end of July. I am not ruling that out because I don't know where Anthopoulos' head is at because he moves in silence.
Admittedly, prospects do nothing for me. I remember being all about Cristian Pache, and Drew Waters after that. As it turns out, Michael Harris II was the outfielder worth knowing more about. I have seen homegrown starting pitchers come and go throughout my 34 years as a Braves fan. Of late, the two that have had staying power are Max Fried and Spencer Strider. Fried might be on his way out soon.
Right this instant, the Braves don't need any reinforcements in the starting rotation. It looks to be set with Strider, Fried, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale and Bryce Elder rounding it out. After that, Huascar Ynoa is back from injury and AJ Smith-Shawver is just one conversation away from being back in the show. A lot can change between now and the end of July, but I feel the Braves are good with pitching.
As for picking up Clase in the deal, Atlanta already has a suitable closer in Rasiel Iglesias, a right-hander Anthopoulos traded for at the deadline two years ago and then promptly extended him. A.J. Minter may be in a contract season, but Tyler Matzek will be back after missing all of last year due to an injury. Clase could help the bullpen out a bit, but he and Iglesias are somewhat redundancies.
When it comes to prospects, that is not really my cup of tea. What I do know is no matter how poorly graded the Braves' farm system may be perceived at any given time, there are always big-league players to be had at the minor league level. Not to say that guys like Waldrep and Alvarez are totally expendable, but Atlanta may be one bad week away from needing either of them in the big leagues.
If the Braves do want to acquire Bieber, they can probably get him for cheaper if they just be patient.