Shota Imanaga has elite company after latest historic start for the Cubs
Rookie Southpaw Shota Imanaga etches his name alongside elite company with his historically dominant start to his major league career for the Chicago Cubs.
By Lior Lampert
Rookie southpaw Shota Imanaga has been a revelation for the Chicago Cubs through the first six starts of his career, already putting himself in elite company with his historically scintillating introduction to the MLB.
Imanaga has a 5-0 record with a league-best 0.78 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP (which ranks third in the majors), and 35 strikeouts through 34.2 innings pitched -- incredibly dazzling numbers from the Japanese pitcher, also known as "The Throwing Philosopher."
But wait until you see the list of players alongside Imanaga in the record books because of his blistering beginning to what Cubs fans hope will be a long and fruitful tenure.
Shota Imanaga joins elite company with his historic start for the Cubs
Imanaga's ERA through his first six career starts is the fourth-lowest ever, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com, only trailing Bob Shawkey (0.75), Dave Ferris (0.50), and Fernando Valenzuela (0.33).
Even on a day when he didn't have his best stuff, coming off four days of rest for the first time in his short big-league career, Imanaga pitched seven scoreless innings while only allowing three hits and punching out seven batters in the team's 1-0 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The timing of Imanaga's arrival and ascension could not be more ideal for the Cubs, especially considering All-Star ace Justin Steele has been on the injured list with a left hamstring strain since late March.
Chicago has now seen two rookies make history this season, Imanaga and infielder Michael Busch, suggesting that the present and future of the Cubs are in good hands after discovering potential foundational franchise pieces in an impressive, overachieving start to the 2024 campaign.
One of the biggest concerns of the Cubs' current roster construction heading into the season was their underwhelming pitching staff, which thinned out even more with the offseason departure of veteran starter Marcus Stroman. Imanaga has been everything Chicago could have hoped for and then some, illustrated by his earth-shattering pace through six starts.