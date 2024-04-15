Cubs may have secret weapon in rookie, who is making history already
Michael Busch is the slugger the Chicago Cubs desperately needed.
The Chicago Cubs are off to an excellent start under Craig Counsell. Despite an early slump from Cody Bellinger, the offense ranks ninth in total home runs and 11th in slugging. A lingering question for Chicago entering the season was how well the offense would hold up after a quiet winter. We know the Cubs' defense is top-notch, and Counsell has always maximized his pitching staff. Any concern was tied to the bats.
At 9-6, the Cubs are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for third place in a shockingly competitive NL Central. It's early in the season, so results will stabilize and pretenders will taper off, but Chicago looks the part of a potential postseason threat. That's all one could ask for after the heartbreaking finale of last season.
As far as driving forces behind Chicago's success, especially on offense, rookie Michael Busch deserves a boatload of credit. The talented first baseman arrived via offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with only 81 MLB plate appearances to his name. In just 56 plate appearances with Chicago, Busch has established himself as a pillar of the Cubs' offense.
It's early, of course, but the stats speak volumes. Busch has been the Cubs' most reliable slugger to date.
Michael Busch making history as Cubs' offense surges out of the gate
Across his 56 plate appearances this season, Busch is slashing .327/.393/.694 with five home runs, eight runs, 11 RBI, and six walks. He has 16 hits (with 14 strikeouts) and an impressive 50.0 percent hard-hit rate, in the MLB's 80th percentile.
Busch has been especially hot over the last week, becoming the first Cubs rookie ever — ever — to hit a home run in four straight games.
Not impressed? Busch is also on the precipice of history, one home run game shy of tying the Cubs' all-time record for most consecutive games with a dinger. He has a chance to join the likes of Sammy Sosa, Christopher Morel, Ryne Sandberg, and Hack Wilson in the Chicago sports record book.
The Cubs acquired Busch from the Dodgers along with RHP Yency Almonte in the offseason. In exchange, the Dodgers received LHP Jackson Ferris, currently with High-A Great Lakes, and OF Zyhir Hope, currently with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
We have no way of truthfully knowing what Ferris and Hope will grow into, but Busch is already paying massive dividends for Chicago at 26 years old, with a long window of team control on the horizon. Busch was always on the outskirts in Los Angeles with Freddie Freeman planted at first base, but the Dodgers might regret their decision to offload the MLB's No. 44 prospect at the time.