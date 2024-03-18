5 players Spurs fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The San Antonio Spurs could own two lottery picks, depending on where the Toronto Raptors land in the standings, making March Madness a must-watch for their fans.
3. UConn's Stephon Castle could be primed for success with Spurs
Stephon Castle's stock tends to fluctuate depending on who you ask. He's easily one of the most polarizing lottery prospects on the board due to his intriguing archetype — that of a 6-foot-6 playmaking wing — combined with serious concerns about his lackluster shooting (28.1 percent from 3-point range).
The Spurs are a compelling fit on paper. Castle is an excellent driver, blessed with the strength to absorb contact and the creativity to finish below the rim. He keeps his head on a swivel, supplying very real passing equity (2.9 assists to 1.5 turnovers). The Spurs have the potential to go five-out with Wemby, which could help compensate for Castle's interior-oriented skill set.
That said, it's easy to poke holes in Castle as a prospect. The pull-up jumper is a weakness and he doesn't possess an elite first step. NBA defenses will pack the paint and beg Castle to drive full-speed into a brick wall. His patience and basketball I.Q. provide reason enough for optimism, and Castle's outlook changes completely if he can improve the 3-point shot. That is a considerably sized 'if,' though.
What could help assuage any offensive concerns for San Antonio is the defense. Castle can guard all over the floor, with tremendous intensity and a knack for stonewalling drives with his 6-foot-9 wingspan. The Spurs would benefit from his on-ball tenacity and wing-stopper potential.