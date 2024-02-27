3 reasons this season will be different for the St. Louis Cardinals
The 2023 season was a disaster for the Cardinals but they've revamped their roster and they're ready to put themselves right back on top.
2. The Cardinals have more pitching options
Mozeliak followed through on his promise of acquiring pitching. The Cardinals signed the runner-up to the 2023 American League Cy Young Award, Sonny Gray. He's expected to be the staff ace this season and he has made quite the impression with his new team this spring.
The Cardinals also added a couple of veteran arms that can throw strikes over multiple innings. Lynn joins the starting rotation along with Kyle Gibson. The trio joins Miles Mikolas, Drew Rom, and Zack Thompson in competing for spots in the rotation, which could go six deep/
The bullpen was taxed in 2023 as several relievers were used extensively, with the starting rotation unable to go for longer stretches. The additions to the pen include Keynan Middleton, Riley O'Brien, Andrew Kittredge, Nick Robertson, and Ryan Fernandez. At the trade deadline, the team added Rom, Sem Robberse, John King, Adam Kloffenstein, and Tekoah Roby,
Returning bullpen members who will benefit from the new additions include Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Wilking Rodriguez, Andre Pallante, Steven Matz, Packy Naughton, Jojo Romero, and Matthew Liberatore. After such a bad year for the bullpen, more talented arms could change everything.