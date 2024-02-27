3 reasons this season will be different for the St. Louis Cardinals
The 2023 season was a disaster for the Cardinals but they've revamped their roster and they're ready to put themselves right back on top.
The St. Louis Cardinals are guaranteed to have a different outcome this season. The 2023 season was an absolute disaster but the Cardinals have used the time since the 2023 trade deadline through Spring Training to dramatically improve their roster.
Cardinals' president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, promised to improve this team and get them back into winning contention. His moves to add "pitching, pitching, pitching" certainly improve the Cardinals and should provide for a much more competitive 2024 season.
Here's what will be different this year:
3. The Cardinals have a return of influential veterans
Over the years, one of the trademarks of the Cardinals' spring training was the return of alumni. It was the best way for the Cardinal Way to carry on. While 2023 saw the return of Ozzie Smith to camp, it was also the first season without Yadier Molina in camp.
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado believe the lack of vocal veterans played a part in the team's many communication issues in 2023. They requested Mozeliak sign a veteran who knows the team and the culture. Matt Carpenter is the free agent who knows the Cardinal Way better than anyone and he was signed on a league-minimum contract for a year.
Adding pitching was Mozeliak's main goal for the offseason. In a move that shocked many, the Cardinals signed Lance Lynn, who previously played in St. Louis for six seasons including the 2011 World Series championship team.
Daniel Descalso, also on the 2011 World Series team, was hired as their bench coach this offseason. Descalso was one of the most scrappy players the Cardinals ever had and is beloved by the fanbase. Teammates have always complemented his leadership. It will be good to see him in The Birds on the Bat once again.
Yadier Molina was hired as a special assistant to Mozeliak. He is expected to be at spring camp and on the bench during the season. Molina has spent time managing teams internationally but wants to manage an MLB team. Oli Marmol is squarely on the hot seat this season and his actions during the disastrous 2023 season irked many Cardinal fans. If Marmol were to lose his job during the season, the fanbase would be ecstatic if Molina became the manager. Marmol's contract does expire at the end of this season and how the next few months go will be crucial for him and the organization moving forward.