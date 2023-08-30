St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Outfielder reunion, Tommy Edman rakes, waiver claim coming?
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Could a Harrison Bader reunion be in the works? Tommy Edman proves front office right. Lucas Giolito waiver claim could be coming.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Lucas Giolito waiver claim coming?
When the Los Angeles Angels went all-in at the trade deadline, it was deemed a desperate move to prove to Shohei Ohtani that the organization is committed to contending. Unfortunately, those moves have backfired and then some. Even Ohtani is injured now, suffering a partially-torn UCL that could require rest or further intervention.
The Angels put Giolito, along with several other key contributors, on waivers Tuesday.
Lucas Giolito was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, but has failed to live up to the standards of a front-line starter with the Angels. He's posted an ERA over six since he was acquired. Bringing on Giolito would essentially be seen as a short-term tryout in St. Louis. If he succeeded, the Cards would have a leg up in signing him to a long-term contract this winter.
FanSided's Robert Murray linked the Dodgers to Giolito in his column on Tuesday, suggesting the Cards may have some competition if they want to claim him:
"Giolito, who is in the final year of his contract, feels like a certainty to be claimed. There are many contending teams that could make sense for Giolito. But there’s one fit that stands out above the others, and it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers who could use another starting pitcher. Besides, look at the work they’ve done with rebuilding Lance Lynn."
The good news for St. Louis is that, due to their poor record, they would have the option to add Giolito before the Dodgers ever get a chance. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand linked the Cards to Giolito as a long-term option this offseason in a recent article.
Acquiring him now would give the Cards a significant edge over the likes of Los Angeles and even the Boston Red Sox, who Feinsand sees as a potential suitor.