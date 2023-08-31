3 St. Louis Cardinals who likely have a September roster spot, but don’t deserve it
It's been a tough season for the St. Louis Cardinals, but these three players surely don't deserve September roster spots.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals who shouldn't be on the September roster: Adam Wainwright
This is going to be tough to hear for St. Louis Cardinals fans who grew up with Adam Wainwright as their ace, and one of the best pitchers in the National League. He is very clearly struggling, and taking up a roster spot.
Wainwright threw six innings of one-run ball against the San Diego Padres earlier this week. It was his best start in months, and it came against just about the only team slumping harder than St. Louis this season. As much as I'd like to believe Wainwright can turn back the clock for the final month of his major-league career, the odds are stacked against him.
“I was watching some video from 2014 and I had my pants down and I looked kind of studly out there, so I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll try that,’” Wainwright joked after his start. “In 2014, that’s the year I felt the most mentally in control of the entire game. In 2013, I felt the strongest I’ve ever felt, but in 2014 I felt like I was three steps ahead of the hitters. I wanted to look and see if I could recall what my mindset was behind each pitch, each at-bat and why I threw what I did.”
In this case, it would seem Waino found a time machine. If Wainwright can channel his inner Albert Pujols and end his career with a bang -- perhaps 200 career wins -- then there is certainly a point of him being on the roster. If not, then what are we doing here?
Legends like Wainwright have earned the right to go out on their own terms. For Waino, it sure sounded like he was done fighting father time as recently as a few weeks ago. A conversation with Oli Marmol in the clubhouse prompted legitimate conversation about whether Wainwright could still cut it in an MLB rotation. Even after beating the Padres, Wainwright's ERA is over eight.
If he suffers another setback, Wainwright should give way to one of the litany of young pitchers in St. Louis's farm system.