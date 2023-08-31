3 St. Louis Cardinals who likely have a September roster spot, but don’t deserve it
It's been a tough season for the St. Louis Cardinals, but these three players surely don't deserve September roster spots.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals who shouldn't be on the September roster: Taylor Motter
Infield injuries have forced Taylor Motter back onto the MLB roster. Since he was signed by St. Louis a few seasons ago on a minor-league contract, Motter has made three brief MLB cameos, and they've all gone the same way. Motter struggles to hit major-league pitching. This was the book on Motter as of late May, per MLB Trade Rumors, when the Cards designated him for assignment for the second time:
"Motter signed a minor league deal with St. Louis last offseason. He’s twice gotten onto the MLB roster but been DFA rather quickly both times. Over his two stints, he’s played in eight games and tallied a .200/.273/.300 batting line through 22 trips to the plate. That brings his career slash to .191/.263/.309 in 169 major league contests. The right-handed hitter is far more accomplished at the Triple-A level. He’s a .262/.352/.482 hitter in more than 2000 Triple-A plate appearances over parts of six seasons."
It's late August, and the stats aren't all that different. Motter is hitting just. .171 in the majors overall this year, including .083 in his last seven games. Motter doesn't see a ton of playing time in part because he struggles at the plate. Why give teams an automatic out?
Motter is listed fourth on the second base depth chart for St. Louis. That's pretty much the only spot he's receiving regular playing time. Once Brendan Donovan comes off the injured list, Motter's time with the Cardinals should be up.