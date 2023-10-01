3 Pittsburgh Steelers who can expose Kendrick Green on Sunday
The Houston Texans have been pleasantly surprised with Kendrick Green so far this season, but he hasn't faced a test like this Steelers defense.
By Mark Powell
Steelers who can make Kendrick Green pay: Larry Ogunjobi
Facing off against the interior of the Steelers defensive line won't be as tough as normal thanks to Cam Heyward's injury, but Larry Ogunjobi isn't a cake walk. Ogunjobi, along with the emergence of Keeanu Benton, has helped Pittsburgh's defensive line overcome the loss of Heyward, who should return sometime later this season.
Up against Green, Ogunjobi has the advantage of weight and agility. The presence of playmaking linebackers like T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the outside puts even more pressure on the Texans interior offensive line -- which includes Green at left guard -- to stop Ogunjobi with relative ease so they can focus on the likes of Pittsburgh's outside pass rush.
Not to mention, Ogunjobi has plenty of motivation. The Steelers gave him a new contract this past offseason and fans are still waiting for the payoff. Andrew Falce of Still Curtain mentioned this in a recent piece outlining Steelers so-called mistakes:
"To be clear, Ogunjobi’s play hasn’t been bad by any means. Despite the injury, he has still been a consistent player on defense for this unit. He even logged an early season sack against the Browns and had arguably his best game in a Steelers uniform that week. The issue is, he hasn’t been dominant, and you would have liked to see more from the veteran on his new deal."
Ogunjobi can put all that to bed with a solid performance on Sunday.