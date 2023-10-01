3 Pittsburgh Steelers who can expose Kendrick Green on Sunday
The Houston Texans have been pleasantly surprised with Kendrick Green so far this season, but he hasn't faced a test like this Steelers defense.
By Mark Powell
Steelers who can make Kendrick Green pay: Alex Highsmith
While Green likely won't get a good look at Watt on Sunday unless he winds up on Stroud's back, he will be matched up with fellow Pro Bowl pass rusher Alex Highsmith from time to time. That is no easy task for Green, even if he's familiar with what Highsmith has to offer.
Highsmith has learned a whole lot from Watt during his brief NFL tenure, and signed a recent contract extension as a result. With Watt receiving the majority of the attention from opposing offensive lines, Highsmith routinely faces just one offensive lineman, which gives him an easy path to the quarterback.
Houston's offensive line as a whole is dealing with a lot of injuries. Whether it's Watt, Highsmith or another member of this linebacking corps, Stroud should be under pressure all day long. The Ohio State product is certainly talented enough to deal with that as any franchise QB would.